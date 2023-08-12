Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 11,518 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

