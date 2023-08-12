Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.