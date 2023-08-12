GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 13,100 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

