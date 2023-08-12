6,796 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.