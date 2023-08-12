Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

CCI stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

