Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,115,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.