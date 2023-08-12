California State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.43 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Hershey worth $63,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average of $249.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,761 shares of company stock valued at $76,197,764 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

