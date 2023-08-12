Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Block worth $64,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SQ opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

