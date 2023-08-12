California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,013 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Realty Income worth $65,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

O stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

