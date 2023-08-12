Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $65,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.43.

CHTR opened at $427.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.13 and a 200-day moving average of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $484.27. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

