California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sysco worth $66,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,404 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

