California State Teachers Retirement System Has $69.23 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $69,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.98 and its 200 day moving average is $203.63. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.76.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

