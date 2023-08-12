Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $67,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on A. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

