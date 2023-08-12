California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,550 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $67,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.65 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

