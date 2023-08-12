Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.21%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

