US Bancorp DE Acquires 15,895 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

