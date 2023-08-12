California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,874 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $68,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,040.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $505.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

