Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

