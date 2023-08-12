Barclays Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $43.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

