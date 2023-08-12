Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.8 %

JACK opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.