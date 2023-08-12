Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,027,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,563,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

