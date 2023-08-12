StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
