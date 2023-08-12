Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.84 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.