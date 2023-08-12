Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.