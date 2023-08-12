Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.95 million. Sportradar Group had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Sportradar Group Price Performance
Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
