California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,760 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $72,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

