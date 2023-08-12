Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $73,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

