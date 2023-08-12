California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $74,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,667,087 shares of company stock worth $330,044,523. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

