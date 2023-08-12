US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $33,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.