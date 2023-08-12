US Bancorp DE Sells 33,632 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

