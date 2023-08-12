US Bancorp DE Has $31.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $127.84 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

