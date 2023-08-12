Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $29,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

