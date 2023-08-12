US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $943.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $934.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

