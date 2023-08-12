US Bancorp DE Sells 4,398 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $167.63 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.59 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

