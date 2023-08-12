Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $135.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

