US Bancorp DE Sells 93,137 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93,137 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $38,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.