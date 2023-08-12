US Bancorp DE Buys 83,183 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,845.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,550 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.