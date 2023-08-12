Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $37,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $489.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

