Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $36,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.44 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

