Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $34,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

