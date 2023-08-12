US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

