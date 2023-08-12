US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSX were worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,628,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

CSX stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.