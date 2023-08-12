US Bancorp DE Has $34.69 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,462 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of C opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

