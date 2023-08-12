US Bancorp DE Purchases 43,724 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day moving average is $196.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.