Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $41,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB opened at $127.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.