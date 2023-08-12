US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after buying an additional 655,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after buying an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.