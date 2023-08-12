Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.