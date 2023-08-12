US Bancorp DE Sells 14,107 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $43,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

