The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.86.

DSGX stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

