Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.