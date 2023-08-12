Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
